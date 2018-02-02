Cold Front Celebration Brings Excitement to Canal Park

The weekend event is just the start of a month long celebration.

DULUTH, Minn.- Along with the cold, winter brings plenty of activities perfect to spend time doing in Duluth.

This weekend Canal Park is kicking off the first ever Cold Front Celebration motivating everyone to get outside. It’s no secret tourists love Canal Park but the city of Duluth wants residents to get outside and take back the popular destination.

“We’re bundled up outside and we’re having a great time,” city of Duluth planning technician Emilie Voight said. “I feel like they should come down here and enjoy it with us.”

All you need to bring to the Canal Park event is warm winter layers. The cold front celebration has an outdoor adventure for everyone.

“It’s a seven out of ten for sledding hills,” Nate Temp said.

Some critics are tougher than others.

“The end is really fun with a couple little bumps there,” Christine Temp said.

Christine and Nate Temp are escaping the super bowl madness in the Twin Cities and spending the weekend in Northern Minnesota. The temps said stumbling upon the festival was an accident, they really came for lake Superior. Right now you can enjoy the view of lake Superior on ice skates. The celebration has skate rentals on hand and fat tire biking.

“They’re cruising down to the lift bridge, take a few pictures, cruise on back here,” owner of Duluth Day Tripper Jack Boyce said. “Just test it out for a minute and see how they like it.”

Duluth day tripper officials say anyone can hop on a fat tire bike, but make sure to remember your winter gloves. There’s plenty to keep you warm and moving in Canal Park but spending the night by the fire isn’t a bad option either.

To find out all the events during Cold Front February visit Cold Front Duluth.