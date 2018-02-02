Get Ready For Winter Trails Day

Other activities for Winter Trails Day include an animal track guided snowshoe hike and orienteering lessons.

DULUTH, Minn. – If the Cold Front Festival isn’t enough fun for you, a Winter Trails Day is happening Feb. 3 on the Nordic Ski Trails at Spirit Mountain.

It’s part of a national event full of free lessons, rental equipment and day passes to get people into activities like cross country skiing.

New this year at Spirit Mountain is a spirit hiking trail, which goes through the spur system.

This trail is meant for those who want to get out and snowshoe.

“We have lots of families that come up. It’s a family friendly event, mainly because we have hot dogs and hot chocolate,” said Nordic Ski Trails Manager Siiri Morse. “I mean, what kid doesn’t want to sit around a bonfire after they’ve skied and do that? So we’re trying to create a fun atmosphere that skiing is fun and really a social outdoor activity.”

The fun starts Saturday at 10 a.m. with beginner classic ski lessons.

