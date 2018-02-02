Lake Superior College Students Open Free Dental Hygiene Clinic

The clinic was open from 9 a.m until 4 p.m.

DULUTH, Minn. – Feb. 2 is known as Give Kids A Smile Day.

It’s when dental services are provided to children under the age of 18 for free in many places across the country.

Sixteen of Lake Superior College’s dental hygiene students along with eight local dentists made it happen in Duluth.

The clinic offered cleanings, x–rays and dental hygiene tips.

“This has been a good way to get kids to come in and get warmed up to going to the dentist,” said student Justine Schwantes. “We’re able to kind of calm them their nerves and make them feel much more comfortable and relaxed, so that in the future when they are going to their regular dentist they aren’t nervous. They’re a little more at ease without having all those nerves.”

Students got the hands on learning experience and there were 45 booked appointments when we arrived.

“This is a great opportunity for families that maybe don’t have health insurance or kids that haven’t seen the dentist this is a way to get them in and maybe prevent things that are happening within the mouth and also the things that are already currently taking place,” said Schwantes.

It’s recommended that you visit a dentist every six months.