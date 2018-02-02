Local Brewer Gives Food and Beer Pairing Tips for Super Bowl Parties

Hoops Brewing Visits FOX 21

DULUTH, Minn. – It’s nearly time to prepare Super Bowl snacks and beer for a party celebrating the big game.

Dave Hoops, Owner of Hoops Brewing, stopped by FOX 21 to lend his expertise on the subject.

“Number one I’m going to say drink some water, but number two, if you’re going to have a party you want to have six or seven different types of beer,” Hoops explained.

Hoops says a stout pairs well with grilled food like burgers and ribs.

He says an IPA goes well with tacos and pizza.

Finally, fruity beers or pilsners go well with popcorn and chips.

Hoops Brewing is located at 325 S. Lake Ave. in Canal Park in Duluth.

For more information on the brewery head to www.hoopsbrewing.com.