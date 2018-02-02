Memo on Russian Probe Declassified

Clears Way for Document to be Released on How FBI Abused Surveillance Powers

WASHINGTON, D.C.-The White House says it has declassified a GOP-authored memo on the Russia probe.

That clears the way for the House Intelligence Committee to release the document, which is based on classified information and alleges the FBI abused U.S. government surveillance powers in its investigation into Russian election interference.

Principal Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah says President Donald Trump cleared the way for publication of the controversial memo, despite objections from the FBI. The four-page memo was drafted by Republicans on the committee chaired by Rep. Devin Nunes of California.

The FBI, Justice Department and Democrats have furiously lobbied Trump to stop the release. They say it could harm national security and mislead the public. Republicans on the committee have said they believe they’ve uncovered serious misconduct that needs to be made public.