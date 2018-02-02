Scaling the Ice with Duluth Climbers Coalition

Active Adventures: Ice Climbing

DULUTH, Minn. – For this week’s Active Adventures the FOX 21 morning crew visited Duluth’s newest city park.

Quarry Park is a secluded haven for climbing enthusiasts.

Athletes with the Duluth Climbers Association can often be found on the rocks.

Some of these climbers taught FOX 21’s William Seay about ice climbing.

Board Member of Duluth Climbers Coalition Dave Pagel says it’s important to have the correct gear.

He says the ice tools are the most important tools a climber uses.

Pagel says it’s important to use proper technique rather than pulling yourself up on a climb.

The coalition is hosting their annual Duluth Ice & Mixed Fest on Saturday, February 3 in Quarry Park beginning at 9 a.m.

Pagel says there will be more than just climbing opportunities, though. He says there will be fat tire biking, an observation lounge, a campfire, hot drinks, frisbee golf, bean toss, and more.

For more information on the Duluth Climbers Coalition head to www.duluthclimbers.org.