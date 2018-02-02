Six More Weeks of Winter in the Northland

Punxsutawney Phil Also Sees Six More Weeks of Winter

DULUTH, Minn.-This winter has a been a bitter one with temperatures hovering at zero for much of it, and you can expect to see a little more of it.

Today, two rabbits at the Lake Superior Zoo named Beatrix and Lorraine cast their shadow indicating six more weeks of winter.

The zoo said the rabbits were used because they display similar characteristics to groundhogs when it comes to the winter.

“Groundhogs, you know, this day is special because they come out and they decide if they want to go right back in for hibernation, these guys decide when they want to come out during the day and they really like the winter, so I think they decided, they want winter to be a little bit longer,” said Megan Torgeson, the main zookeeper.

Each of the rabbits have a little of bit of experience with the winter, as they are three years old apiece.

Pennsylvania’s Punxsutawney Phil also saw his shadow today, which reiterates six more weeks of winter.