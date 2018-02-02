It’s Wear Red Day

The Day is Used to Raise Awareness Among Women for Their Heart Disease Risk

DULUTH, Minn.-You may see more woman wearing red today.

That’s because it’s the American Heart Association’s National Wear Red Day.

The day helps raise awareness and advocate for more research for women’s heart health. Heart disease is the leading cause of death among women in the U.S.

“It starts a conversation about what are the risk factors for heart disease and those are like physical inactivity, not eating a healthy diet, having high blood pressure, having high cholesterol, having diabetes,” said Dr. Katie Benziger, a cardiologist at Essentia Health. “I think it will help people think about those things.”

Lifestyle choices such as smoking along with excessive alcohol consumption, can increase anyone’s risk for heart disease as well.

To find out more about Wear Red Day, visit this website.