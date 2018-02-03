Bent Paddle Brewing Company Releases New Symphony-Inspired Beer

DSSO Music Director Dirk Meyer also helped brew the beer.

DULUTH, Minn. – Bent Paddle Brewing Company released a brand new beer.

The brewery collaborated with the Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra (DSSO).

They created the DüsselDirk named after Dirk Meyer, the music director at the (DSSO).

The special brew took a little over a month to make.

“This is the first time it’s been on and we’ll also be at the DECC and all the rest of the season for the concerts. But so far everyone in the taproom likes it,” said Bent Paddle Brewing Company Co-founder Laura Mullen. “It’s brewed around this time of year in Germany. It’s going great they like the dark flavor, the dryness of it.”

Five percent of the sales of DüsselDirk will benefit the (DSSO).