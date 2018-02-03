Families Come Out For Father Daughter Ball

The Father Daughter Ball was sponsored by Christ Lutheran Church.

DULUTH, Minn. – It was a special evening for families at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center (DECC).

Daughters were dressed in their very best and fathers looked the part for the 22nd Annual Father Daughter Ball.

This year was a Paris theme.

Organizers say this event lets the girls see a different side of their dad with dinner and dancing.

“We felt it real important for a dad and a daughter to have a good relationship and there’s so many things that pull you away from having that together time, albeit sports, whatever,” said Father Daughter Ball Coordinator Carolyyn Lofald. “This gives them one on one time to go and do things that are fun.”

On this night almost 900 fathers and daughters showed up.