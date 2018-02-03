Northlanders Brave the Cold For Beginner Ski Lessons

Events for Winter Trails Day are free.

DULUTH, Minn. – Some people here loving that winter weather. Those who wanted to take a beginner’s course in skiing were at Spirit Mountain.

About 40 people braved the cold to learn the basics of skiing in just under an hour.

There were some beginners there and others who hadn’t skied since they were younger.

“It’s fantastic on a cold day it’s snowing out. So fun to see people getting outside enjoying it; enjoying everything about winter that a lot of people do not like about winter,” said Nordic Ski Trails Manager Siiri Morse. ”

The lessons were taught by the Duluth Cross Country Ski Club and were a part of Winter Trails Day going on across the country.