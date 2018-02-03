Young Snowmobile Racers Hit the Tracks At Pike Lake

The next race will be at Fish Lake on Feb. 17

DULUTH, Minn. -On your mark, get set, go!

Young racers from the kids championship power racing organization were out on Pike Lake earlier competing in snowmobile ice races.

Kids as young as four years old were out on Pike Lake but this competition proves that there’s more to racing than winning.

Watch out!

These snowmobiles can go anywhere from 15 to 40 miles per hour.

Kids between the ages of four to 14 were behind the wheel.

They’re with KC Pro-East and being a part of this group helps them gain friendships and learn about sportsmanship.

“Honestly they learn that it’s ok to finish second place,” said Racing Dad Craig Lofdahl. “It’s ok to lose sometimes. But they all want to come out here and they really get the drive to come out and win and give it their all and have a good time.

Fox 21’s very own, Dan Hanger got in on the fun too and made his way around the track.

Gavin Lofdahl began snowmobile racing four years ago.

He says he enjoys winning the most but also racing with his friends.

Gavin was proud of what he accomplished today.

“I got two fourth places,” said Gavin.

When he finishes a race he usually ends it with his signature move.

Staying ready to go is important for these young racers. Part of the training plan includes hot dogs, snacks and some powerade.