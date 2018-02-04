Eastridge Community Church Celebrates Winter With Fire & Ice Bowl Festival

The event was free for the community.

DULUTH, Minn. – Eastridge Community Church in Duluth is also embracing the cold.

Its 8th Annual Fire and Ice Bowl Winter Festival brought the community out.

Kids were outside sledding down the hills and enjoying the cold weather.

This year might be the coldest temperatures the festival has had.

Organizers had to move the hill because there wasn’t as much snow as they normally get to play with.

“It’s a way for us to just have fun and a party and a celebration together,” said Lead Pastor Tom Asbury. “It’s a way for our kids to have a good time at church and for them to have a good time after and they’re having a blast.”

There was also a chili cook off to go along this weather that featured more than 20 different recipes.