Football Fans Watch Super Bowl LII in Duluth

Northland Fans Cheered for the Patriots and Eagles in the Big Game

DULUTH, Minn. – The Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers may not have made it to the Super Bowl this year, but Northlanders were out at Grandma’s Sports Garden in Duluth enjoying the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots.

FOX 21 spoke to Patriots fan Colton Sanders while he cheered his team on during their Super Bowl LII loss.