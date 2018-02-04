Former Vikings Players Watch the Super Bowl in Duluth

Pier B Resort Hosted Five Former Vikings as They Watched the Game with Fans

DULUTH, Minn. – Some Vikings legends were in Duluth Sunday night watching the big game with some of their fans.

Pier B Resort hosted former Vikings players Tommy Kramer, Robert Tate, Keith Millard, and Henry Thomas.

The players met with fans and signed autographs, then sat back and watched the Super Bowl with some of their Duluth faithful.

“These people know you whether you played one year or you played ten years and they show you the fan love more than the average team so, when you come back it’s always a blessing,” said Robert Tate, who played for the Vikings from 1997 until 2001. “Every time I come here, I come here five times a year and I do stuff and it always feels like I still play.”

Fans of all ages came out to meet the Vikings, taking pictures with them and enjoying a Super Bowl they’ll never forget.

“This is the first time I’ve ever gotten to meet any of the Vikings players,” said Cole Sten, a nine-year-old Vikings fan. “I’ve never gone to a game or anything, but it’s just been really cool.”

The players said it was great to meet some of their fans in the northern part of the state.