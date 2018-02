GoFundMe Page Set Up For Family Who Lost Mother In Car Crash

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family of a 4-year-old boy who lost his mother in a recent car accident.

Natalie Alvar, 33, was killed when her car went over the center line and hit a logging truck near the intersection of Arnold and Normanna roads in Gnesen Township.

The head-on crash critically injured her son, Race Klassan.

The GoFundMe page will help with the boy’s medical costs.