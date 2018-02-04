Structure Fire In Duluth Causes Thousands In Damages

DULUTH, Minn. – A $300,000 home is destroyed by fire in rural Duluth and a cause is under investigation.

The fire was intense taking up nearly 100 percent of the structure when firefighters arrived on scene shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday morning.

You’re looking at cell phone video of the house fire taken by a neighbor on the 1700 block of Hegberg Road in Duluth, just outside of Two Harbors.

“First arriving on scene said heavy smoke, heavy fire, fully involved and called for extra departments after that” said Normanna Fire Department Assistant Chief Thomas Fitzegrald.

Officials tell us nobody was inside the home at the time of the fire, except for two dogs that did not make it.

And while a family’s home is a total loss and a cause not yet clear fire officials believe they did the best the could as fast as they could, especially under extreme weather conditions.

“Everything went well. We had a little issue with the cold weather and the freezing,” said Fitzgerald. “A little bit challenging up on top of a hill here. St. Louis County came in and sanded everything and it’s been alright after that.”

In all, more than a half–dozen emergency agencies responded to this fire.