Brainerd Ice-Fishing Tourney Checking Three Prizewinners

Fraud May Have Taken Place

MINNEAPOLIS-Organizers of the Brainerd Jaycees are investigating whether some competitors in this year’s $150,000 Ice Fishing Extravaganza engaged in fraud.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports three of the 150 prize-winners in the Jan. 27 are being investigated to make sure their fish were caught legitimately. One of the men took home a new truck.

This year’s event drew an estimated 12,000 anglers to Gull Lake, and organizers bill it as the largest such contest in the world.

Event chairman Shane Meyer told the Star Tribune organizers have no proof of cheating. But they’ve placed holds on all three prizes as the investigation is pending.

The Brainerd contest is organized entirely by volunteers and has raised $3.3 million for charity since its founding.