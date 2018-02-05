Cold Front February Kickoff Exceeds Expectations

Cold Front February was developed as part of the Imagine Canal Park project, which promotes the use of Canal Park year round.

DULUTH, Minn. – Cold Front February in Canal Park lived up to its name.

Sunday wrapped up the kick-off weekend of a month long winter celebration.

Organizers say overall it was a successful weekend with a large turnout.

There were people who came from out of town to enjoy some of the festivities like skating by the lake and snow sledding.

“To get through Duluth winters you’ll have to find fun things to do outside and this is for sure a fun thing to do outside, so we ski a lot, but this mixed it up” said Amy Broadmoore, who was out enjoying the festivities.

The tents will now be taken down, but there will be more cold front activities for the rest of Feb. Click here for a list of events.

