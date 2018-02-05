Duluth Edison Charter Schools to Create Alumni Program with New Celebration

Coffee Conversation: DECS Alumni and Third Decade Celebration

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Edison Charter Schools is celebrating several years in the Northland.

While marking that milestone, they’re hoping to build school spirit through alum.

Bonnie Jorgenson, the Head of Schools, says this is important in order to build a school community that lasts a lifetime.

This past year, the school is entering its 21st year, so the new celebration is fittingly called, “Celebrating our Third Decade”.

The hope is to make this a type of homecoming event every year.

The school wants alumni to reach out to the school through a new DECS Alumni Facebook Page.

A DECS Hall of Fame is also being established.

“DECS: Celebrating our Third Decade” is taking place on Saturday, May 19.

There will be a 5K walk/run, carnival, banquet, and music from Big Wave Dave and the Ripples.

For more information on the school head to duluthedison.org.