Minnesota’s Precinct Caucuses Set to Begin

The Independence Party has both in-person caucus locations and online caucusing.

DULUTH, Minn. -Precinct caucuses will be held across the state of Minnesota on Tuesday, Feb.6.

Caucuses are meetings held as a way to engage local community members with their chosen political parties.

People show support for their preferred candidates through an endorsement process that leads up to the state party conventions.

Around here, the governor’s race and 8th district congressional race are getting a lot of attention.

“For this area will it not only pick delegates for the mid–term election this year, but those folks will then continue to be delegates into 2019 for the municipal elections as well,” said Take Action MN Duluth Program Manager Shawnu Ksicinski.

You must be eligible to vote to participate in a caucus but don’t have to be registered.

Caucuses will start at 7 p.m.

