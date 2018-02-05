Police Search For Suspect After Stabbing In Lincoln Park

Stabbing Happened In Victim's Residence

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth police are searching for a suspect they believe stabbed a man in a residence in Lincoln Park.

The stabbing happened around 5:30 p.m. Monday in the resident on the 500 block of North 23rd Avenue West.

According to police, a 63-year-old man who lived there was stabbed.

The man was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as a native male in his mid-20s, 5’8”, 150 pounds and wearing a white Chicago Bulls hooded sweatshirt.