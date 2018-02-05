Public gives input on future of bike-ways in the area

The DSMIC is putting together multiple plans for bikes in the area

The Duluth–Superior Metropolitan Interstate Council held an open house on Monday to talk about the future of bike-ways in the area. The MIC is putting together a long–term plan for safe and coordinated bike routes through town. People were able to drop by and share their thoughts on what needs should be met for every bicyclist out on the streets.

“We want to build a bike-way system that’s for people of all ages and abilities,” MIC’s James Gittemeir. “It’s not just the spandex–wearing bicyclists, this is actually grandma, or grandpa, or a child biking to school. These routes are going to work for all people.”

The MIC will use Monday’s input and draft multiple plans. The MIC will hold another session in the next few months with several possible plans.