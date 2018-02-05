Rice Lake Fire Department Is On A Mission With A New Fire Truck

Some of the money raised for the truck came through pull tabs.

RICE LAKE, Minn- Rice Lake is a small town with about a 1,000 residents.

But it recently got a big boost with the addition of a special new fire truck.

The new fire truck was purchased about a month and a half ago and has already been used for calls on both a house and chimney fire.

The Rice Lake Fire Department has 21 members on its team. They are still getting used to the new truck that has been in service for about two weeks.

Rice Lake is now able to respond to calls with up to six fire fighters at a time instead of just two.

The pump capacity of 1,500 gallons per minute is much higher than the previous amount of 1,000 gallons per minute.

The Department wanted this truck for three main reasons.

“To build a truck that will grow with the community for the next 20 years, to increase the overall safety for the firefighters on the fire department and as well as to increase our efficiencies,” said Rice Lake Fire Department Chief Mark Niemi.

Rice Lake’s mayor says this truck was long overdue, but it took some time to get because of the financing.

The truck cost $492,000 and all the money used to purchase the fire truck came through fundraising.

This truck will be a big help on fire calls.

“Rice Lake doesn’t stand alone as a fire department, because we have mutual aid with all the surrounding departments including the city of Duluth and the Air Guard,” said Rice Lake Mayor John Werner. “So whenever there’s a fire or a bad accident scene the call goes out and various departments respond.”

In more than 70 years of service the Rice Lake Fire Department has spent around $800,000 for fire trucks.

In 2016, the Rice Lake Fire Department acquired a utility rig that functions as a grass rig in the summer.

The plan is to keep slowly modernizing the department.