‘Senior Connection’ receives grant from the Green Bay Packers Foundation

SUPERIOR, Wis. – An local organization that helps senior citizens has received a grant from the Green Bay Packers Foundation. Senior Connections provides meals for senior citizens, from programs like Meals on wheels, to “Campus Café” at the University of Wisconsin–Superior campus . Everyday, senior citizens are able to come to UWS campus and enjoy a meal among the college kids there.

“This offers them an opportunity for them to mingle with the students, great opportunity for inter-generational communication. And the students really find that it’s nice to talk with other than other students,” Senior Connection’s Dale Johnson said.

“It’s always nice to have someone to share a meal with,” campus dietitian Katrina Goehring said. “That always helps their mood and appetite. It’s an important part of the meal.”

Senior Connections recently received a grant from the green bay packers foundation for $3,500 to help fund the Campus Café program.