Two Teens Missing in Duluth

Police Said They Were Last Seen in Canal Park Area

DULUTH, Minn.-The Duluth Police Department needs the public’s help in locating two 15-year-old’s who were last seen in the Canal Park area together at about 3 p.m. Saturday.

The police are now reporting that they are runaways.

Originally three were missing in the group, but one has been found safe.

Audrey Nash, is Caucasian and is five-feet, four-inches tall and weighs 102 pounds. She was last seen wearing a dark green jacket and black snow pants.

Candus Flodin, a Caucasian, has brown hair, is five-feet, seven-inches tall, and weighs 152 pounds. She was last seen wearing a dark blue jacket and black snow pants.

Neither are from the area. If you have any information on the case, contact police right away.