Boys and Girls Club of the Northland celebrates Youth of the Year

Staff selects one of three youths to represent the organization at a competition in the Twin Cities

DULUTH, Minn. – The Boys and Girls Club of the Northland held a celebration to honor some of their youth’s success in their organization. Local leaders were on hand to congratulate the young ones at the Youth of the Year event.

“Our staff have chosen three finalists for the Youth of the Year. One of them will be chosen to represent our club in the state competition in the Twin Cities later this month,” Boys and Girls Club of the Northland CEO Todd Johnson said.