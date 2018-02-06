Duluth Public Library hosts “Mad Science” with the Duluth Playhouse

Mad Science is an interactive and educational play

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Public Library hosted “Mad Science,” performed by members of the Duluth Playhouse on Tuesday.

Mad Science is an interactive story about a young group of friends all vying for the position of science club president. The play is part of a series of events designed to get kids interested in the library.

“It’s really important for us to engage children especially,” youth services coordinator Kristy Merhaugen said. “We’re fostering their imaginations. We’re setting them up for lifelong learning. We’re ultimately encouraging them to become lifelong users of the library, so they’ll remember having fun here as kids, and they’ll come back as teenagers and as adults.”

