Northlanders come out to caucus

Duluthians engage in local democracy

DULUTH, Minn. – Local party leaders and political participants made their way out to their respective party’s caucusing locations. Officials say caucuses are the first step toward the 2018 elections.

“It’s a good way to meet your neighbors and just discuss the things that are currently important to you,” DFL East High School building captain Debra Taylor said. “It’s a way for the people who are the local party leaders to get a pulse on what people really care about in the area.”

Parties elect their respective local leaders, as well as vote on resolutions that they would like to focus in in 2018.