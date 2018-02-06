St. Scholastica Theatre Premieres “Eleemosynary”

Playwright Lee Blessing to Hold Q&A
Natalie Froistad

DULUTH, Minn. – The College of St. Scholastica Theatre has started performances of its latest production.

“Eleemosynary” by Lee Blessing is running through this weekend.

Evening performances will be Feb. 8-10 at 7:30 p.m. and a matinee performance is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 11 at 2:00 p.m.

All performances will be in the St. Scholastica Theatre building, which is behind Tower Hall on campus.

Blessing will attend the Feb. 8 performance and will join the cast for a Q and A after the show.

He is best known for his work “A Walk In The Woods,” which was nominated for the Pulitzer Prize as well as a Tony Award.

“Eleemosynary,” tells the emotional story of the complicated relationships between three generations of women: Echo, a 16–year–old spelling enthusiast; Artie, her brilliant mother; and Dorothea, her eccentric grandmother.

Dorothea, who raised Echo and holds the family together, is being cared for by Echo after suffering a stroke.

The crisis forces the estranged Artie and Echo to figure out the nature of their mother/daughter relationship, come to terms with the past, and learn the true meaning of love.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for seniors/students.

Contact the box office at 218-723-7000 or visit spotlight.css.edu.

