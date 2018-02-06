Two Teens Last Seen in Canal Park Still Missing

Teens Were Last Seen at 3 p.m. Saturday in Canal Park

DULUTH, Minn.-The Duluth Police Department still needs the public’s help in locating two 15-year-old’s from Wisconsin, who were last seen in the Canal Park area together at about 3 p.m. Saturday.

The police are now reporting that they believe they are runaways and they could be in the Minneapolis or Mankato areas. The two were on a field trip and went missing from their group.

Originally three were missing in the group, but one has been found safe.

“Neither of the females is from the area, has no known connection to the area, nor are they believed to be in possession of a cell phone,” the Duluth Police Department said in a statement.

Audrey Nash, is Caucasian and is five-feet, four-inches tall and weighs 102 pounds. She was last seen wearing a dark green jacket and black snow pants.

Candus Flodin, a Caucasian, has brown hair, is five-feet, seven-inches tall, and weighs 152 pounds. She was last seen wearing a dark blue jacket and black snow pants.

If you have any information on the case, contact police right away.

Candus Flodin (above) Audrey Nash (above)