Two Teens Last Seen in Canal Park Still Missing
Teens Were Last Seen at 3 p.m. Saturday in Canal Park
DULUTH, Minn.-The Duluth Police Department still needs the public’s help in locating two 15-year-old’s from Wisconsin, who were last seen in the Canal Park area together at about 3 p.m. Saturday.
The police are now reporting that they believe they are runaways and they could be in the Minneapolis or Mankato areas. The two were on a field trip and went missing from their group.
Originally three were missing in the group, but one has been found safe.
Audrey Nash, is Caucasian and is five-feet, four-inches tall and weighs 102 pounds. She was last seen wearing a dark green jacket and black snow pants.
Candus Flodin, a Caucasian, has brown hair, is five-feet, seven-inches tall, and weighs 152 pounds. She was last seen wearing a dark blue jacket and black snow pants.
If you have any information on the case, contact police right away.
Candus Flodin (above) Audrey Nash (above)