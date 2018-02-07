Corktown Deli and Brews coming to Lincoln Park Craft Dist.

Business owner also owns Duluth Grill, OMS Smokehouse

DULUTH, Minn. – The businessman behind the Duluth Grill and OMC Smokehouse is getting ready to open up another restaurant in Duluth’s Lincoln Park neighborhood.

The business is called Corktown Deli and Brews and will be located at 1906 West Superior Street, which is right across the street from OMC.

Owner Tom Hanson describes the restaurant as a fast-casual dining experience that will provide handcrafted sandwiches, soups, salads, pastas and more.

“Ya know, the whole community is behind us. I think it’s kind of the underdog part of town and people are rooting for it, and boy the people that come and supported our restaurant over the years — it’s just unbelievable gratitude,” Hanson said.

Hanson and his team are focused on fresh.

They recently even went to New York to get a taste of inspiration there to bring back their own version here of New York pastrami, a pastrami Reuben and other sandwiches and spreads.

Corktown Deli and Brews will open this spring. The local craft beers provided will be from Lake Superior Brewery, Blacklist, Bent Paddle, Hoops, Earth Rider and Castle Danger.

Also, How Sweet It Is Cakes, which is now a branch of the Duluth Grill, will have a prominent space inside the Corktown Deli location, according to Hanson.