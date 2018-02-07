February Is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month

CASDA Urges Adults to Initiate Domestic Violence Conversations with Teens

SUPERIOR, Wis. – February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month.

Every year, about one and a half million American high school students experience physical abuse from a partner.

According to the Center Against Sexual and Domestic Abuse (CASDA), teen dating violence is a bigger problem in the Northland than the national average.

Teen dating violence can be physical, emotional, sexual, and verbal.

Many local teens experience it but some may not know it’s a problem.

CASDA teaches teens what healthy relationships look and feel like. They’re built on trust, safety, and equality. But CASDA officials tell us many teens mistake jealousy and controlling behaviors for love.

Only a third of teens in violent relationships ever tell anyone about the abuse.

“Teens are talking about it amongst themselves,” said Sherry Boock, Children’s Program Coordinator at CASDA. “Most of them are not talking to their parents, they’re not talking to their teachers so that means that it’s important for us to have that conversation.”

CASDA urges parents and other adults to initiate domestic violence conversations with teens.

They say awareness about dating violence is the key to ending it.