Fundraising Gala Supports Duluth Nordic Center

Duluth Cross-Country Ski Club Snowball Gala

DULUTH, Minn. – The winter weather taking over the Northland has been a wonderland for cross-country skiers around the area.

The Duluth XC Ski Club has been out all season, but this weekend they’re taking things indoors.

It’s for their Annual Snowball Gala taking place on Saturday, Feb. 10 at 5:00 p.m.

The gala is a fundraiser in support of the Grand Avenue Nordic Center.

There will be a community Nordic ski awards presentation, guest speakers, silent & live auctions, and a cash bar.

This year’s featured guest speaker is Tyler Fish.

Fish is a native Minnesotan and member of the first American unsupported expedition to the North Pole.

He is also part of a coaching team that led two Nordic ski teams to state championships in recent years, and he has worked for the Voyageur Outward Bound School for over 20 years.

To learn more and register for the gala head to https://www.signmeup.com/reg/form/123826/registration or www.duluthxc.com.

Tickets can only be purchased online until Feb. 8.

Tickets are $80 online and $100 at the door.