Hockey Players fill Outdoor Rinks Celebrating the Community

Hockey Night is an annual event at the Superior's outdoor ice rinks.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- It’s hockey night in Superior, and the city’s rinks are full of all ages enjoying the outdoor ice.

Hockey night is an annual event put on by the Superior Spartans and the UWS Yellowjackets. Players from each team hit the ice to skate with the community. The hockey players pass the puck or even offer tips to the younger players.

“Just to give back to the community and the kids who watch us,” Superior Spartan Tiegan Roden said. “Just being around the kids and seeing their faces being all happy when they get to see us. I don’t know it just feels good.”

Players said its always fun to meet their little fans and get a game of scrimmage going.