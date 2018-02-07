Lake Superior College Has Low-Cost Physical Therapy Clinic

A physical therapy assistant degree can be completed in two years at Lake Superior College.

DULUTH, Minn.- Twice a week, Lake Superior College offers low-cost physical therapy for anyone whose insurance may not cover it.

The special clinic is open Monday and Wednesday afternoons during the school year.

The clinic is a partnership between Lake Superior College and the College of St. Scholastica.

Students from both schools treat the patients.

Some patients have come in for ankle sprains, low back pain or relief for limited movement.

“Well it’s a great benefit for people who don’t have health insurance, because they couldn’t afford to pay for this treatment out of pocket, that’s probably the biggest benefit in that case,” said Physical Therapy Assistant Director Jane Worley.

Lake Superior College students are treated at no cost. Next year the clinic will mark its 20th anniversary.