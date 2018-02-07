Many Turn to Alternative Medicine During Flu Season

Workers at the Snooty Fox say customers curious for tea remedies.

DULUTH, Minn.- According to the CDC this flu season is worse than years past.

To stay healthy many are opting for alternative medicine. Workers at the Snooty Fox in Duluth say the flu season is always a busy time for the tea shop. Every day many customers walk in asking for something to help them feel better.

“The request is always there you know,” Snooty Fox owner Elizabeth Spehar said. “I don’t feel so well, how can you help with tea, what can I drink?”

Workers say Kombucha offers many immune boosters and one small glass will do the trick.