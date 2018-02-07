Shooting Incident in Biwabik Leaves Two in Jail

No One Injured in Incident

BIWABIK, Minn.-Two men are in jail today after a man allegedly shot at another man from a second story window at the Northland Apartments in Biwabik yesterday.

It all happened about 5 p.m. and when police arrived, they located the shooter and took him into custody without incident. He could be facing charges of second-degree assault and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

A second man involved in the incident was arrested a little later. He could be facing charges of making terroristic threats and disorderly conduct.

There were no injuries reported as the incident remains under investigation.