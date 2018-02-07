Super Bowl Seat Heist
Seats at US Bank Stadium were a popular Super Bowl souvenir
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – The seating capacity at US Bank Stadium is a little lower after Super Bowl LII. Operators of the Minneapolis venue that hosted the big game have noticed several seats missing, including one taken by a Philadelphia Eagles fan who was seen carrying the stolen seat through the airport.
A traveler snapped a photo of a man with his seat souvenir strapped to his carry-on suitcase at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.
The Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority says its security team is investigating the theft.
Besides the stolen seat, the agency says a number of damaged seats will be repaired or replaced immediately.
One Eagles fan was spotted picking up his purple chair from the stadium coat check.