Twin Ports Project Recycles Hotel Amenities For Those In Need

La Quinta Inn & Suites Duluth and has partnered with Safe Haven Shelter and Union Gospel Mission.

DULUTH, Minn. – A new project in the Twin Ports turning one person’s trash into another person’s treasure.

Eleven area hotels are collecting gently used linens, pillows and bottles of shampoo and conditioner.

They’ll donate these items to local agencies instead of just tossing them out.

It’s called the Heart of Hospitality Project and the woman who started the effort says she wants to help get people back on their feet.

“It’s not a large cost to the hotels. In fact, it actually saves our hotel money by not putting much into the waste stream,” said Cara Overland. “So what you can do to help and support this programs is to take a look and see who are partner hotels are and go spend your money there.”

Each hotel is partnered with an organization and drops off the items several times a month.

These are the hotel participants: La Quinta Inn & Suites Duluth, The Inn On Lake Superior, Econolodge Duluth, Barkers Island Inn, Pier B Resort, Hampton Inn- Canal Park, Edgewater Resort & Waterpark, Days Inn Lakewalk, Canal Park Lodge, Hampton Inn-Superior and Holiday Inn Downtown Duluth.

The are the agency participants: Center Against Sexual and Domestic Abuse (CASDA), Goodwill, Harbor House, Human Development Center (HDC), The Hills Youth and Family Services, Two Harbors Area Food Shelf, Damiano Center, Myers-Wilkins Community School Collaborative, CHUM, Safe Haven, YWCA Duluth and Union Gospel Mission.