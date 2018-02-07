UPDATE: Dog Dropped off at Animal Hospital Anonymously Was Attacked by Another Dog

Dog is Recovering at Veterinarian Hospital

DULUTH, Minn.-New details are emerging in case where a severely injured dog was dropped off anonymously last Wednesday at an animal hospital.

Originally it was reported an unknown woman in her 20s dropped of a pit bull-mix – she said it had been hit by a car by the Miller Hill Mall. After an investigation by police, they said the injuries were inconsistent with that and it appeared like it was in a fight with another dog.

Today a woman called the Duluth Animal Shelter and said she was the one that transported the dog.

“The woman informed shelter staff that the dog was outside on its chain when it was attacked by the owners other dog a rottweiler,” the police said in a statement. “They did not see the initial attack, but heard noises outside and saw the pit bull had significant injuries to its body including the throat.”

The woman who transported the dog was not the owner, but brought it to Duluth for the owner to be euthanized. The owner did not have funds to pay for treatment of the dog or to pay for euthanasia.

The injuries found on the dog are consistent with this woman’s story, according to police.

The pit bull’s name is Jasmine and she continues to recover at a local veterinarian hospital.