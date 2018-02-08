Cooking Swedish Meatballs for Hygge Dinner

Cooking Connection: Traditional Swedish Meatballs
Natalie Froistad

LUTSEN, Minn. – Moguls Grille and Tap Room is taking advantage of Scandinavian culture throughout the Northland.

Next week, they’re hosting a Hygge dinner celebrating Scandinavian comfort foods.

This will be a five-course dinner with cocktails and live jazz music.

The dinner is being held on February 8, at 6:00 p.m.

For more information on the event head to caribouhighlands.com/moguls-grille/.

Reservations can be made by calling (218) 663-3020 or emailing Emily at emilyh@caribouhighlands.com.

The restaurant is located at the Caribou Highlands Lodge at 371 Ski Hill Rd., Lutsen, MN 55612.

SWEDISH MEATBALLS

  • 2 slices day-old white bread, crumbled
  • 1/2 cup heavy cream
  • 1 teaspoon butter
  • 1 small onion, minced
  • 1/2 pound ground beef (can sub Venison or other ground meat)
  • 1/2 pound finely ground pork
  • 1 egg
  • 1 tablespoon brown sugar (optional)
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground mace
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground allspice
  • 1 tablespoon butter
  • 1/4 cup chicken broth
  • 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour, or as needed
  • 2 cups beef broth, or as needed

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
  2. Place the breadcrumbs in a small bowl, and mix in the cream. Allow to stand until crumbs absorb the cream, about 10 minutes. While the bread is soaking, melt 1 teaspoon of butter in a skillet over medium heat, and cook and stir the onion until it turns light brown; about 10 minutes. Place onion into a mixing bowl; mix with the ground beef, ground pork, egg, brown sugar, salt, black pepper, mace, allspice, and ginger. Lightly mix in the bread crumbs and cream.
  3. Melt 1 tablespoon of butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Pinch off about 1 1/2 tablespoon of the meat mixture per meatball, and form into balls. Place the meatballs in the skillet, and cook just until the outsides are brown, about 5 minutes, turning the meatballs often. Insides of the meatballs will still be pink. Place browned meatballs into a baking dish, pour in chicken broth, and cover with foil.
  4. Bake in the preheated oven until the meatballs are tender, about 40 minutes. Remove meatballs to a serving dish.
  5. To make brown gravy, pour pan drippings into a saucepan over medium heat. Whisk the flour into the pan drippings until smooth, and gradually whisk in enough beef broth to total about 2 1/2 cups of liquid. Bring the gravy to a simmer, whisking constantly until thick, about 5 minutes. Just before serving, whisk in the sour cream. Season to taste with salt and black pepper. Serve the gravy with the meatballs.

Related Post

JJ Astor Makes Fall Favorites in Preparation for N...
Cooking Connection: Bread Making With Great Harves...
Empty Bowl Raises Over $57,000 for Second Harvest
Cooking up Fried Favorites at the Minnesota State ...

You Might Like