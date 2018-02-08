Cooking Swedish Meatballs for Hygge Dinner

Cooking Connection: Traditional Swedish Meatballs

LUTSEN, Minn. – Moguls Grille and Tap Room is taking advantage of Scandinavian culture throughout the Northland.

Next week, they’re hosting a Hygge dinner celebrating Scandinavian comfort foods.

This will be a five-course dinner with cocktails and live jazz music.

The dinner is being held on February 8, at 6:00 p.m.

For more information on the event head to caribouhighlands.com/moguls-grille/.

Reservations can be made by calling (218) 663-3020 or emailing Emily at emilyh@caribouhighlands.com.

The restaurant is located at the Caribou Highlands Lodge at 371 Ski Hill Rd., Lutsen, MN 55612.

SWEDISH MEATBALLS

2 slices day-old white bread, crumbled

1/2 cup heavy cream

1 teaspoon butter

1 small onion, minced

1/2 pound ground beef (can sub Venison or other ground meat)

1/2 pound finely ground pork

1 egg

1 tablespoon brown sugar (optional)

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

1/4 teaspoon ground mace

1/4 teaspoon ground allspice

1 tablespoon butter

1/4 cup chicken broth

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour, or as needed

2 cups beef broth, or as needed

Instructions