Hit and Run Accident in Duluth

One pedestrian injured. No suspect at this time.

Witnesses described the vehicle as possibly a 2002 or 2003 Ford "Focus" sedan, similar to the car in this picture. (This is not the actual vehicle.)

DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit-and-run accident that occurred around 11P.M. last Friday evening, February 2, 2018.

Two pedestrians on North Tischer Road, both wearing hi-visibility clothing, were walking near the area of Strand Road. One was hit by a vehicle and sustained minor injuries. The driver of what was described as a 2002 or 2003 Ford Focus sedan did not stop and continued northbound on North Tischer Road.

Officers believe the driver of the vehicle is likely a resident or frequent visitor to the Lakewood Township area and are asking for the public’s help in identifying the vehicle. Witnesses did not see the exact color of the car. However, the vehicle sustained damage to its front passenger side headlight and signal light assembly. It will also be missing the passenger side mirror assembly.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call 911 or the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Division at 218-336-4350.