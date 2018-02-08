Local Business Owners to Brainstorm Solutions to Workforce Gap

NE MN Workforce Solutions Series

DULUTH, Minn. – Next week local leaders and business owners will be coming together to find a solution to the looming workforce gap.

This is part of the “NE MN Workforce Solutions Series” event.

The workforce gap is currently developing as baby boomers retire and the population in the Northeast region stays stagnant.

According to Ian Vincent with Northforce, it will be challenging for employers to find skilled workers in the coming years.

So, this event is to brings minds together to develop innovative solutions.

The event takes place Tuesday, February 13 at Clyde Iron from 1-5 p.m.

The cost is $20 in advance and $25 at the door.

To register, head to https://z.umn.edu/workforce_kickoff.

In the future, there will be other related events.

On April 18 the group will focus on retention, and on May 16 they’ll focus on recruitment.