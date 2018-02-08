Missing Inmate Found Illinois

Went Missing Yesterday in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn.-Inmate Daniel Torres, 44, who went missing yesterday in Duluth, was found this morning in Cook County, Illinois.

He was set to take the bus to a prison camp in Illinois, but skipped out on it and left with other individuals at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday in Duluth.

He was originally housed in the Duluth Federal Prison Camp.

Torres was sentenced in the Northern District of Illinois to 138 months for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine. He has 4.5 years left on his sentence.