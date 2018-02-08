Snowmobilers Help Fight ALS

The 19th Blackwoods Blizzard Tour has raised $8.8 million over the years.

PROCTOR, Minn.- Every year in the United States alone 6,000 people are diagnosed with ALS.

For the 19th year, snowmobilers are helping to raise funds for ALS research.

The Blackwoods Blizzard Tour, also known as the Million Dollar Ride, brings together experienced snowmobilers to donate and raise money for ALS.

Riders will travel 150 miles each day during the 3-day–journey.

One snowmobiler we spoke to has been participating since the beginning.

“Blizzard Tour is all about having fun after we raise a lot of money,” snowmobiler Greg Sorenson said. “It’s rewarding to see how many people have gotten involved.”

For some donors and riders, the reason behind participating is effects of ALS they see close to home.

Members of the ALS Association say this fundraiser is unlike any other.

“The other chapters across the country are always in awe of how the community comes together for a snowmobile race and that 220 folks are raising an excess of a million dollars,” regional executive director, ALS Association Jennifer Hjelle said. “That’s really special.”

Last year the Blackwoods Blizzard Tour had a record year, raising 1.13 million dollars.

Over the years 8.8 million dollars have been raised.