St. Louis River Alliance to Host Annual Water Gala

3rd Annual Clean Water Gala

DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Louis River Alliance is celebrating the hard work of the past year with the 3rd Annual Clean Water Gala.

At the gala, there will be food, drinks, a silent auction and live music.

It’s being held on Friday, February 9 from 5:30 – 8:00 p.m. at Clyde Iron Works.

Tickets are $40 in advance and $45 at the door.

For more information, call 218-733-9520 or head to stlouisriver.org.