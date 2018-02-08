Walker, Assembly Propose One-Year Tax Rebate, Holiday

Families With School-Aged Children Would Get $100 Tax Rebate

MADISON, Wis.-Families with school-aged children would receive a one-time $100 tax rebate and Wisconsin’s 5 percent sales tax would be waived the first weekend in August under a deal reached with Gov. Scott Walker and Assembly Republicans.

Walker and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos announced the agreement Thursday. It’s a variation of a tax cut Walker first put forward last month. It’s unclear whether the Senate is on board.

Walker’s call for a one-time child tax rebate to be delivered this summer is unchanged. But instead of having that continue as a tax credit, the new plan would include the sales tax holiday in August.

Sales taxes would be waived for purchases up to $100, with some exceptions.

The tax cuts would be for this year only and come just days before the Aug. 14 primary.