Congressman Rick Nolan to Retire After Current Term

Nolan Announced Retirement Friday Morning

WASHINGTON – U.S. Congressman Rick Nolan has announced he will be retiring at the end of his term.

Rep. Nolan made the announcement through a letter to the press Friday morning.

Nolan has represented Minnesota’s 8th Congressional District since 2013.

Previously, he represented Minnesota’s 6th Congressional District from 1975-1981.

Rep. Nolan’s letter:

“To the great people of Minnesota’s 8th District

With deep appreciation and thanks for allowing me to represent you in the Congress of the United States, I am announcing today that I will not be a candidate for reelection, and will retire at the end of the current term.

The gratitude and affection I have for all of you here in Northern Minnesota is beyond my ability to express in words. Make no mistake – I love my work representing you in the Congress, and the decision to leave is agonizing to say the least – especially when thinking of all the many volunteers, contributors, party leaders, colleagues, supporters – and of course the voters – who have all meant so much to our success.

The fact is, I have spent 16 productive and exciting years in elective office, and far longer working behind the scenes in business, labor, community service, and the public policy arena. Good politics is about making a positive difference in people’s lives, and together with all of you and a brilliant dedicated staff, we’ve made a real difference for the 8th District of Minnesota and our great Nation. Jobs are coming back. Wages are going up. The Iron Range and the 8th District are on the economic rebound, and our best days are still ahead.

Having said that, there is a time and a purpose for everything and now is the time for me to pass the baton to the next generation.

To be sure, I’m really going to miss representing the 8th District, but it is time for me to spend more time with my wonderful wife, Mary, our four fantastic adult children and their terrific spouses, and our 13 remarkable grandchildren. They have been incredibly patient and supportive. Now it’s time for me to respond in kind, and give them the attention they deserve and I want to give.

Despite the fact that our Nation is being challenged by some rather troubling politics, let’s remember that our Founders foresaw difficult times and gave us the tools to see them through. Our Constitution is strong, our people are resilient, and the elections of 2018, 2020 and beyond provide continuing opportunities for progress, reform and necessary change.

Hopefully the timing of this announcement in this still young election year will provide prospective candidates with ample opportunity to present themselves to voters and activists at the many party county conventions to be held over the next several months throughout our region.

Fortunately, we are blessed to have a number of highly qualified people who have demonstrated the ability to win tough elections and govern effectively. With hard work and a broad base of support, one of them will win the seat, and serve with distinction in the next Congress.

Meanwhile, rest assured, with the better part of a year left in office, I will continue working for the people of Minnesota’s 8th district and our entire Nation, energized and determined to finish strong.

History teaches us that there are no final victories in politics. There will always be powerful forces standing in the way of progress. So I will continue always to speak out for the common sense, progressive agenda I have spent a lifetime fighting for. But I will be doing so as a private citizen, privileged and grateful to be living here in the greatest Nation on earth.

Again, thank you so very much for choosing me to represent you.

Rick”

Statement from Pete Stauber, GOP, who is running for Nolan’s seat:

“Congressman Nolan has been a dedicated public servant for decades and while we haven’t agreed on many issues, I appreciate his enthusiasm and thank him for his service. Since I entered the race nearly a year ago, I have been hearing from Minnesotans who want a surging economy that creates jobs, access to affordable and accessible healthcare, lower taxes, and the opportunity for their families to achieve the American dream. I look forward to fighting for them in Washington.”

Statement from Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, DFL:

“Rick has served our country well and done incredible work for Northern Minnesota. When he speaks, he speaks with honesty. When he takes on a fight, he never backs down. With a twinkle in his eye and a big heart for his constituents, he has been a joy to work with. Now he has decided to put his family first and after all he has been through this year, he deserves it. Thanks to Rick and Mary for their work and I look forward to the remaining months ahead. Oh, and by the way, Rick is such a rabble rouser, he isn’t done yet!”