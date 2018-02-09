House Fire Sends Resident to Hospital

Home is Considered a Total Loss

MEADOWLANDS, Minn. – Friday morning, the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a house fire.

The call came in at 5:05 a.m., and the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the 10200 block of Dart Rd. in Meadowlands, MN.

The male homeowner, who was home alone, awoke to a fire in the kitchen area.

The homeowner was able to exit the house and call 911 for assistance.

The homeowner was transported by Meadowlands Ambulance and Gold Cross Ambulance to Essentia Health-Duluth for minor burns and smoke inhalation.

The Meadowlands and Toivola Fire Departments responded to extinguish the fully engulfed house fire.

The house was considered a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office and MN State Fire Marshal’s Office.